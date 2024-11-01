An urgent fundraising appeal has been launched to save a centre which provides vital services for deaf and blind people from closure.

The Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People said it needs to raise £100,000 to keep its community centre open, which provides access to education, information and booking British Sign Language interpreters.

The society said the centre is no longer financially viable due to an increase in running costs combined with a fall in income from the interpreter service and room bookings.

Chair of the society, Jason Hixon, said the centre is a "lifeline" for the community who would be devastated if it closed.

"[It] provides interpreters for hearing people so that they can communicate with us. The centre provides a place of relaxation for the blind community," he said.

£100,000 is needed to save the centre Credit: ITV News

Moreen Wood is a centre user. Four generations of her family are deaf.

She said: "For me, this place is like a second home. When I'm in the deaf club, I can just be normal. Out there, I'm not seen as normal.

"For hearing people, the community is where you live. For deaf people, the community is the deaf centre and if it closes it will be a complete normal."

Deaf Club member Alison Spear said: "Where would I meet my friends if it disappeared? Who would I talk to? There would be nothing. I would be stuck at home which wouldn't be very good for my mental health at all. It must stay open."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to try and raise funds.

The centre has been described as a 'second home' to many deaf and blind people. Credit: ITV News

