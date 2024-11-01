Six teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was found stabbed at the side of the road.

Police were called to the A63 in Hessle at 6.50am on Friday, 1 November, to reports that a girl had been stabbed in the neck, abdomen, check and back.

Humberside Police said she is in a "critical condition" in hospital.

Four boys aged between 14 and 17 and two girls aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a nearby wooded area.

All six are in police custody.

Police have cordoned off an area of woodland. Credit: ITV News

Det Supt Simon Vickers said: “I understand this incident will rightly cause concerns amongst the community and I would like to offer my assurances that as a part of our initial investigation we have six individuals in custody who are all being questioned by detectives.

“At this time, we do believe the attackers knew the victim and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.“The girl remains in hospital in critical condition and her family are being supported by officers at this difficult time."

Police investigate near the A63 in Hessle. Credit: Hull Live/MEN Media

He added: “Locals to the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the course of the weekend as my officers provide additional reassurance to residents. If you see them and have concerns, please come and speak to us.“There are currently cordons in place surrounding the wooded area off Ferriby High Road to allow emergency services to work safely and follow multiple lines of enquiry."

