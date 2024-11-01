Police have arrested 13 people in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Bradford following three further arrests overnight.

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, was found with stab wounds on Barlow Street on Monday, 21 October, after what police described as an "incident of violent disorder."

Two men, aged 19 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

13 people have been arrested so far.

Police had earlier said Mr Ishfaq was one of four people who had fled a VW Golf before being chased by a group of men, some armed with weapons.

Officers are urging anyone with any information or footage to come forward.

