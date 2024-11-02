A 10-year-old girl has died after being bitten by her family’s dog in North Yorkshire.

The attack happened inside her home in Malton and the girl died at the scene.

Officers were called to the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday 1 November.

Following the incident, the dog was secured inside a car by a family member prior to the arrival of the emergency services. It was then seized by officers who took it to secure kennels where it remains at this time.

The dog is being assessed as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

"We will provide more information when we are able to."

