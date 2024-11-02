Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a stretch of water.

A member of the public called the emergency services just after 9am on Saturday, 2 November after they saw a man in the water course at Fulney Lane South in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

42-year-old Przemyslaw Gebka was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was last seen on 28 October in the Spalding area.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him in the last few weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.