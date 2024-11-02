A rapist who followed his victim before dragging them into a cemetery has been jailed for life.

Adam Martin carried out the attack in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire on 7 December, 2023.

The 26-year-old followed his victim as they were walking home on their own, before dragging them into a cemetery and raping them.

The victim managed to return home and report the incident to police.

Martin, from Cleckheaton, pleaded guilty to two offences of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill.

He was jailed for a minimum of 13 years and nine months on 1 November

DI Jodie Hayes said: “Adam Martin committed a shocking attack against a lone victim, and we welcome his sentencing at court today.

“He identified and followed his victim before committing a sustained and vicious attack. There is no doubt whatsoever that he is a highly dangerous sexual offender who has acted in the most predatory way.

“It is welcome that his guilty plea may have spared the victim the ordeal of a trial but, in truth, the weight of evidence against him was so substantial he had little choice but to enter this plea.”

