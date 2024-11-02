A 13-year-old girl who was found stabbed by the side of a busy road in East Yorkshire remains in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital.

The teenager was discovered with stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back by the A63 in Hessle at about 06.50 on Friday morning.

Humberside Police confirmed that the girl's attackers knew her.

Four boys, aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, and two girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder near where the girl was found. They continue to be questioned by detectives in custody.

Leading the investigation Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: "Over the course of the last 24 hours my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry to ascertain exactly why this incident happened and to understand the circumstances that led to the attack on the 13-year-old girl who remains in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

"As a part of those enquiries yesterday, a large scene guard was in place around a wooded area on Ferriby High Road as well as an area on the A63, Hessle where the teenage girl was assisted by members of the public. These cordons have now been lifted.

"I can confirm that the attackers knew the 13-year-old girl and six teenagers currently remain in our custody being questioned by detectives.

"Officers remain in and around the area throughout today and the weekend should anybody wish to speak with them regarding any concerns they have.

"I would like to again thank members of the public who came to the girls aid and also to those who have rang in so far and provided us with any information."

