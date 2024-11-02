Two more people have been arrested after a man was stabbed and beaten to death in Bradford.

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, was found with stab wounds on Barlow Street on Monday, 21 October.

Officers say he was attacked by a group following an "incident of violent disorder".

Two men, aged 23 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford and remain in police custody for questioning.

Two other men, aged 26 and 19, were arrested overnight between Thursday and Friday on suspicion of murder and also remain in police custody.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The latest developments mean a total of 15 people have so far been arrested.

