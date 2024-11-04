£10,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized by officers.

A warrant was carried out by police at a house in Seacroft, in Leeds, during the afternoon of Friday November 1, after receiving a report about illegal sales in the area.

Officers found more than 1,000 fireworks in the living room. The occupant of the house said they were worth at least £10,000.

The fireworks were seized for destruction.

Inspector Nicholls said: “Keeping residents safe is our absolute priority as police officers and stopping the illegal sale of potentially dangerous items such as fireworks is clearly part of that.

“There is a reason such items are only sold by legal retailers with safeguards on who can purchase them and when, and we will act on any report of them being sold illegally.

“We know the illegal sale and potential anti social use of fireworks is a real concern for residents and want to thank all those who contact us with information.

“NPT officers and partners at the fire service and West Yorkshire Trading Standards will continue to act to make sure fireworks are only sold legally to be enjoyed safely and responsibly.”

