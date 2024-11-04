Officers were able to identify a cloned vehicle and seize a large amount of Class A drugs thanks to a gingerbread man air freshener.

Police in Sutton-in-Ashfield spotted a driver of a suzuki swift on his phone. But, their attention was then drawn to a large gingerbread man air freshener in the car.

They discovered the car had false plates and it was later spotted unattended outside flats thought to be linked to drug supply.

A short time later two men got in and started driving. But officers boxed the car in, brining it to a stop.

The passenger of the car got out and ran away, while holding a bag, but was stopped by a plain clothes officer shortly after.

He was arrested after police seized a bag of around 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin which he’d been carrying.

The driver was also arrested at the scene and when officers searched the car they found a bag of tools in the boot.

The car was seized, and further searches were also carried out at an address in Sutton-in-Ashfield linked to one of the suspects.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug, namely crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, going equipped for theft, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place (a police-style baton), and possession of cannabis. He was also later reported for traffic offences.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis.

