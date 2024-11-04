Flights could be taking off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport as soon as Spring 2026, after an operator was identified.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Doncaster Council say they are 'working at pace' but there are still 'a series of milestones to be delivered to ensure the airport is fully operational for passenger flights in 2026'.

There is a second hurdle to also overcome, as commercial negotiations between the council and the bidder are ongoing with a focus on the level of public control and investment.

The airport closed in November 2022 after Peel Group - who owned the site - said it was not 'financially viable'.

Leaders say South Yorkshire Airport City could bring 5,000 new jobs and £6.6billion to the area.

Earlier this year, the City of Doncaster Council signed a 125-year lease agreement with the owners of the DSA site - Peel.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have previously agreed in principle to provide £138m in support. The authority will make a decision at a meeting next Tuesday (12 November) on providing the Council with an additional £3million.

The funding would allow for 'time critical activity' including work on CAA accreditation and standing up the necessary infrastructure.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “As I have from the beginning of this process, I remain fully committed to reopening the airport.

“That’s why I and the MCA Board have authorised the release of up to £138m in support of that plan, subject to the right deal being struck with the right operator, so we can get South Yorkshire’s airport back.

“With that level of investment, and with a deal that is this significant to the whole of South Yorkshire, I am also determined to ensure we progress earnestly ensuring we build on the foundations of a leading regional economic asset. .

“We will give City of Doncaster Council the financial firepower they need while continuing to work at pace to secure the future of DSA, at the same time as making sure we do everything we can to protect taxpayers’ money, and giving the new operator every chance to establish a leading regional airport here in Doncaster.”

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “This is yet another major step forward in re-opening our airport and seeing planes fly from Doncaster once again. I believe that my fellow South Yorkshire leaders will fully support our Full Business Case, as they did earlier this year with our Outline Business Case.

“Our proposition is not just an airport but will be a hub for sustainable aviation related industry. South Yorkshire Airport City – the programme to reopen the airport - has incredible potential, to bring jobs and prosperity to Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire region."

