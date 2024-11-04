Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict mill.

50% of a three-storey derelict mill in Town Street in Batley is currently engulfed in flames.

Ten crews from across West Yorkshire are in attendance and are using two aerial ladders, large jets and hose reel jets to tackle the flames.

People are being urged to avoid Town Street and keep doors and windows shut.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.