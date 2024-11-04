Play Brightcove video

The FA Cup is all about drama, comebacks and most of all memories. Gainsborough Trinity v Hednesford had all bag fulls of all three.

Gainsborough Trinity, of the seventh tier of English football, were on the verge of being dumped out the cup by a team one division below them.

3-2 down and with the seconds remaining Hednesford had to stave off one more attack and they'd have caused a cup shock.

Trinity defender Will Lancaster, set off on a meandering run after picking up the ball midway through the opposition half.

25 yards out and with nothing to lose he unleashed a thunderous shot than cannoned off the bar and into the net. queue bedlam.

There were some unsavoury scenes though as both sets of supporters spilled onto the pitch and confronted each other. Both sets of players were taken off for their safety.

After order was restored, which was handbags at worst, they were instore for extra time. 30 more minutes of drama.

Gainsborough again looked to be crashing out as they fell behind for the fourth time in the game. But as per the flow of the game, Trinity equalised. The only way to separate the teams was a penalty shootout.

Of the 18 penalties there were taken nine were missed. Eventually the winning penalty was scored by a Gainsborough player. Comeback complete.

Now the lowest ranked team in the competition Gainsborough are not only £55,000 pounds richer but they will travel to League Two Harrogate in the next round.

The part timers will hope that game on the weekend of the 29th of November will be less dramatic but no less memorable.

