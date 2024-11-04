Officers have named a young girl who died after being bitten by her family dog.

Savannah Bentham, who was 10-years-old, suffered serious injuries after being bitten by her family dog in her home in Malton, North Yorkshire. She died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday (1 November 2024).

Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident, including the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

North Yorkshire Police say indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship.

The dog is going to be put to sleep.

Her family have paid tribute, saying: "We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah."

A post-mortem examination on Savannah took place on Sunday (3 November 2024) evening.

An inquest is due to open and adjourn in the coming days.

