Yorkshire water is soon to begin its second phase of a project to reduce discharges from a storm overflow.

Work on the storm overflow in Ruswarp, Whitby is set to start on 11 November until 15 November, in a bid to improve bathing water quality in the town.

The first phase of the project was completed earlier this year and included the replacement of equipment within the storm overflow.

The £150,000 investment will include the lining and renewal of 104m of the combined sewer network in Ruswarp. Sewer lining prevents groundwater infiltration in the network, reducing flow within the pipes.

It's hoped it will reduce the number of discharges from its Bridge Inn storm overflow into the river Esk, which flows into the North Sea.

Storm overflows operate to relieve pressure on the network during periods of prolonged or heavy rainfall.

Omair Khan, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are determined to play our part to improve bathing water quality at Whitby and along the entire Yorkshire coast. This project will significantly reduce discharges from our Bridge Inn storm overflow in Ruswarp.”

During the work, a section of Ruswarp High Street at the junction with Water Lane will be closed for the safety of the team on site, and of pedestrians and road users. Diversions will be in place.

Omair added: “We thank those in the area for their patience whilst we undertake this investment project.

“The project is part of a £180m investment across Yorkshire to reduce discharges into the region’s watercourses by April 2025. Beyond that, we are planning our largest ever environmental investment between 2025 and 2030, which includes more than £1bn to further reduce the impact of overflows on our watercourses.”

An additional project on Whitby’s Esplanade is already underway to reduce storm overflow discharges into the river Esk by separating surface water from the existing combined sewer system. Yorkshire Water say the £1.3m investment is expected to complete soon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.