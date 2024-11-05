A 25-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a 19-year-old father in Sheffield following a five week murder trial.

Kevin Pokuta was attacked in the city's Page Hall Road on 12 December and died from a single gunshot wound.

Jake Brown, Leon Waite, Lester Ramsey, Adam Mulligan and a 17-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons, have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

A jury has today, Tuesday 5 November, found Brown guilty of five offences including murder.

Brown, formally of Horninglow Road, Sheffield, has been found guilty of murder, attempted GBH, conspiracy to rob, and two firearm offences.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder and has been remanded into custody.

Mulligan, age 33, of High Hazel Crescent and the 17-year-old have been found guilty of conspiracy to rob, with the 17-year-old boy being found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause danger.

The jury found Leon Waite and Lester Ramsey not guilty of murder, attempted murder, attempted GBH and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They have both been remanded in custody.

They will all appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 December for sentencing.