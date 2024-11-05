A man from Doncaster is backing a campaign for a glass ban in pubs after 9pm after he was left blind in one eye when a stranger smashed a pint glass in his face.

Adam Lowe, age 30, was attacked by a stranger in July whilst out on a night out in Doncaster leaving him with facial scarring and total blindness in his right eye.

Adam, who had been body building for three years, had bumped into a friend at the gym in the morning who had suggested going for drinks in Doncaster later that day. He told ITV News that as he was having drinks at the Courtyard Pub in Doncaster an unknown man had a problem with him from the go, making comments about Adam's size.

Adam said he told him that he "wasn't there for trouble" before heading to the bar to get a drink.

"The next thing I know I just got glassed."

The attack lasted just seconds but has had lasting impacts on Adam's life, causing him to be completely blind in his right eye.

He added: 'I woke up and was about to go into theatre and I grabbed the surgeon's arm and said I can't see, I can't see. I then had a six hour operation on my eyeball.

"The doctor sat me down and said you're never going to get your sight back."

Four months on Adam still has stitches in his eye that need to come out.

Adam still has glass in his eye four months on and is unable to go to the gym, an activity he used to do most days.

Despite his injuries, the underground cable joiner says becoming a father eight weeks ago has given him a new perspective.

He added: "Could I imagine if I didn't have my eyesight to watch my son be born or grow up. I'm very grateful to have this one eye to see him grow up.''

Adam is now backing a campaign calling for all pubs and clubs to use only plastic cups after 9pm.

The campaign was launched by Matthew Syron who was hit in the face with a glass bottle in Leeds and blinded.

Mr Syron, who lives in Australia with his fiancée and two children, has been visiting family in his home city when the attack happened on Boxing Day last year.

His attacker, 37-year-old Gareth Dean, was jailed for ten years in March for the unprovoked attack.

Speaking about his decision to back Matthews petition, Adam said: "It's just so easy for someone to pick that weapon up and do that without even realising what it could do to someone."

Adam's attacker will be sentenced for grievous bodily harm and wounding in January.

