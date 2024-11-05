Police have confirmed that a pet dog which killed a girl in North Yorkshire was an XL Bully.

Savannah Bentham, who was 10-years-old, suffered serious injuries after being bitten by her family dog in her home in Malton, North Yorkshire. She died at the scene.

Police say the dog had been with the family for four years and had an exemption certificate under the XL Bully ban which came into force in February. It had also been neutered in line with the law change.

The dog has now been put down.

Detectives say indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship.

An autopsy is due to take place on the dog to help determine if there were any medical factors involved.

Savannah's family released the following statement : "We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah."

Officers are continuing to support the family.

