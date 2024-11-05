Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in the Huntington area of York.

Police were called to a property on 4 November after receiving a report from a caller with concern for the welfare of a man in his 70s who had not been seen for a number of days.

On arrival, officers found the body of a man inside the property.

North Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives believe that the pair had known the man for a short time prior to his body being discovered.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton said:

“We realise this will have been a shock to the local community and I would like to thank them for their patience, understanding and support while we remain at the scene. Extensive enquiries are continuing and a cordon is in place. We expect to remain at the property during the coming days while we examine the scene of the incident. Thank you again to the local community for their cooperation.”

