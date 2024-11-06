A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at a site in Hornsea, East Yorkshire.

The outbreak was discovered at a commercial poultry farm on Tuesday, 6 November.

A protection zone of 3km has been put in place and there is a 10km surveillance zone around the site.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said all poultry at the premises have been humanely culled.

It's the second outbreak to occur in the country this year - the first was recorded in February.

Defra is urging bird keepers to remain vigilant and to protect their stock.

The virus usually flares up in autumn and is spread through birds' droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.

Last year restrictions were put in place at a property in South Yorkshire after an outbreak.

