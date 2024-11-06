A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl who was found with multiple stab wounds.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday following the incident on Friday, 1 November.The girl was discovered with injuries to her neck, abdomen, chest and back near the A63 in Hessle, near Hull, at about 6.50am.

She was later said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The boy, who is also accused of possessing a knife, wore a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the brief hearing.

He was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to a later date.

Judge John Thackray KC told the defendant: "You need to attend your trial. I know you will. You need to be there so you can have your say."The boy was asked whether he had any questions. He replied: "No. I understand everything." Five other teenagers – three boys, aged 17, 16 and 15, and two girls, aged 15 and 14 – who were also arrested remain on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...