Wakefield Council has criticised the bus operator Arriva after it said it was cutting routes across West Yorkshire due to driver shortages.

In a statement the company said after "struggling to deliver services reliably in Yorkshire recently" it would not be rebidding for some routes that are commissioned by the local authority after they expire in February.

The services that will end on 22 February include the 22 and 21 Seacroft-to-Castleford line, the 571 Halifax-to-Shelf route and the 212 between Dewsbury and Wakefield.

The number 51 Doncaster-to-Norton line will halve in frequency from 8 December, with evening and Sunday trips being run by Goodfellow Travel from this date.

The operator has said the decision was "essential to improve services for customers given an ongoing shortage of drivers, despite our having recruited more drivers in the region".

But Cllr Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for highways, described the decision as "completely unacceptable."

He added: “In Wakefield one in four households do not own a car and rely completely on public transport, so we know that many residents will be massively affected by this latest announcement.

"It is likely to cause serious problems with how they can get to work, see family, friends and visit places.

“Whilst we can have confidence in the long term as WYCA take buses back under public control, we need help now to address what amounts to a crisis situation for public transport in our district and region.”

In September, West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), Wakefield Council and MPs were told some school bus routes could also be lost.

Arriva said at the time that it was “struggling to deliver all our timetabled services” as it planned to run local networks with 80 fewer drivers.

The announcement came soon after the operator closed its Wakefield depot, when serious structural problems were discovered.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin told a WYCA meeting on 31 October: “Their rationale is driver shortages linked to ongoing issues with Wakefield depot, which has seen buildings on the site condemned.

“Despite the efforts we’ve made to train more than 150 drivers through our adult education budget, sadly only a handful of them have gone to work for Arriva.

“We are in continual regular dialogue with Arriva and have stressed the impact any changes would have on bus passengers across the region.”

In its latest statement, Arriva said further changes, including to school services, were still being finalised and would be announced in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said: "We will be making some changes, but it’s important to note that all children who currently travel with us to school will continue to be able to travel by bus.

"We will be contacting individual schools to let them know of any revised arrangements in the coming weeks."

Kim Cain, area director for Arriva Yorkshire said: “We’re sorry that you, our customers and communities, haven’t received the service you rightly expect from us.

“We’re determined to improve things, which is why we’re making these changes and we’ll keep you updated with any further news as soon as we’re able to.

“We’re working in partnership with the local transport authorities to ensure that the impact is minimised.”

Those using season tickets will not be able to use this ticket on another operator's service but can request a refund.

