A mugger who threatened a dog walker with a knife was handed a pouch containing bags for picking up animal excrement.

Mark Pelling, 33, approached the woman on a path over New Bridge, Whitby, at around 6.50am on Saturday 19 January 2022.

He pulled out a large knife and ordered her to hand over a small bag she had around her waist, only to discover it contained "poo bags" and dog treats.

After threatening to stab the woman’s dog, he demanded her purse but was told she did not have one.

Pelling, from Boston, walked away empty-handed while shouting abuse at the woman.

He was arrested later that day, when a search warrant found a knife set in his home with one blade missing which matched the victim's description.

He admitted attempted robbery and possession of a knife and was jailed for two years and nine months.

Det Con Sam Rivers, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Credit must be given to the victim, whose feeling of safety has naturally been affected by the ordeal.

“She is an extremely brave woman and her quick actions to report the crime proved vital."

