A driver has died after crashing through a fence during a police chase.

The man, in his 20s, was driving a black Audi A7 in Normanton, near Wakefield, which failed to comply when officers tried to stop it in the early hours of Wednesday.

As it drove off along Ferry Lane towards Altofts, the Audi crossed a bridge over the canal before colliding with a fence and landing in a ditch off Birkwood Road.

The driver died at the scene. The passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the incident happened during a pursuit.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.