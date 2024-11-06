Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to find after reports of someone performing a lewd act in a park in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the man, pictured carrying an umbrella, over an alleged act of public indecency in Norfolk Park.

The incident happened in the early hours of 9 September at 12.50am.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe he might hold vital information that could help with our investigation."

The man is described as a white and in his late 50s, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short receding grey hair.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and was holding a red umbrella.

