A 72-year-old woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A15 in Lincolnshire.

The collision took place at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, 5 November, near the Temple Bruer turn-off.

The woman, who was driving a Mini, suffered fatal injuries.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident and reopened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

