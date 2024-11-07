The family of a teenage girl who went missing 30 years ago are calling for help to finally bring her killer to justice.

Thirteen-year-old Lindsay Rimer, from Hebden Bridge, disappeared on 7 November 1994 after going to a local shop to buy cornflakes.

She was last seen on CCTV at what was then the Spa shop on Crown Street.

Lindsay's body was found five months later in the Rochdale Canal by two workmen, a mile upstream from her home.

She had been strangled and her body weighted down with a boulder.

Lindsay's sister Kate Rimer, 50, said: “We need to know what happened to her, Lindsay didn't deserve this. The killer has been free for 30 years and we have served a sentence of 30 years of grief."

Kate played her sister in a police reconstruction of Lindsay's last known movements when the investigation was launched at the time.

Lindsay was last seen on CCTV at the Spar shop. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

"I was 20 then, but I just wanted to help," she said.

"I was the same build, I looked like her. And here we are 30 years on. It's not too late to come forward with information."

Lindsay's younger sister Juliet Rimer, 31, was a baby when her sister was murdered.

"I have watched my family fall apart every year on anniversaries, I can't imagine what it would be like to be three sisters. It's time for someone to come forward and tell us what they know," she said.

"I can't believe my whole life has been the length of time we haven't had answers."

Lindsay Rimer's sisters Kate and Juliet. Credit: ITV News

Posters asking for information about Lindsay's murder have been put up in shop windows around Hebden Bridge marking the 30-year anniversary.

Det Ch Insp James Entwhistle, who is now in charge of the investigation, said it was important to see justice carried out.

He said: “My appeal is threefold: is there someone who lived in Hebden Bridge who knows something? They were perhaps there at the time and they know something - has this been on your conscience for 30 years? Maybe you didn’t murder her but you were there.

"Were you a professional - perhaps a social worker or a teacher back then - and you had suspicions about somebody?

"Maybe something has preyed on your mind for 30 years - now is the time to tell us.”

Police have interviewed around 5,000 people in the past 30 years and made arrests in 2016 and 2017 but no-one has ever been charged.

Kate Rimer said: "Please tell us what you know, come forward. This needs to end for us, we need peace as a family and Lindsay deserves justice."

