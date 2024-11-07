An inquest has opened into the death of a mother-of-one whose body was found in a river in North Yorkshire three weeks after her disappearance.

Victoria Taylor, 34, was reported missing from her home in Malton on 30 September. Following extensive searches, her body was recovered from the River Derwent on 22 October, close to where she was last seen alive.

An inquest into Miss Taylor's death was opened and adjourned on Thursday at County Hall, Northallerton, by North Yorkshire area coroner Catherine Cundy.

Ms Cundy gave the provisional cause of death as drowning.

Miss Taylor, who was known as "Vixx", had a young daughter and was engaged to be married.

The nursing home nurse visited a petrol station and bus station on the day she disappeared and was last seen on CCTV walking towards the River Derwent. Some of her belongings were found nearby.

A Facebook group dedicated to the search had almost 11,000 members.

A fundraiser was launched to support her partner and young daughter after her body was found, which has now raised £9,000.

