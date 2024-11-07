A killer who fatally attacked a man before leaving him lifeless in a burning flat has been jailed for life.

Mark Vaskouski, 27, severely beat Anthony Ibbitson at his home on Terry Street in Hull after demanding drugs and cash on 29 November last year.

A court heard how he then fled, as fire engulfed the property, shouting: "Enjoy the fire."

The fire is thought to have been caused by a candle as Mr Ibbitson, 54, attempted to heat his home after his electricity was cut off.

Mr Ibbitson, who suffered serious injuries to his face, neck and head, was left defenceless and unable to leave the property. He was rescued by firefighters and taken first to Hull Royal Infirmary and then to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

He had burns to more than a third of his body and died on 1 December.

Mr Ibbitson remained in hospital for two days after the fire but succumbed to his injuries on 1 December, 2023. Credit: Humberside Police

Vaskouski, of Stroud Crescent East, Hull, was found guilty of murder after a four-week trial at Hull Crown Court. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Det Ch Insp Amy Keane-Christie, of Humberside Police, said: “It is without a doubt that he is a violent and dangerous man who subjected a helpless man to a prolonged, violent and barbaric attack."

Zoe Nixon, of the Crown Prosecution Service, added: “Mark Vaskouski left his unconscious and fatally injured victim in a burning building.

"This was the most callous and appalling crime and our thoughts remain with Tony Ibbitson’s family at this devastating time.”

