A man who trained his dogs to fight badgers "for entertainment" has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard Mackenzie Ward, 21, had four dogs which were found living in "appalling" conditions with untreated injuries caused by badger baiting.

The illegal bloodsport sees dogs being sent into setts to attack badgers.

Ward was arrested after police and the RSPCA executed a warrant at an address in Seacroft, Leeds, in March. The dogs, one of which which was covered in ticks and suffering from untreated puncture wounds, were seized.

Ward, of Moresdale Lane, Leeds, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, causing an animal to fight and failing to ensure the welfare of an animal.

He was was given a 26-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a five-day rehabilitation order, with 200 hours of unpaid work and a 10-year ban on keeping animals.

The dogs were being kept in appalling conditions - covered in faeces and with untreated injuries. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Sgt Andy Katkowski, who led the investigation, said: “The conditions these four dogs were found being kept in were truly appalling and we believe the injuries to one of the dogs was the result of it being involved in animal fighting, most likely with a badger.

"Badger-related offences are a particularly cruel form of wildlife crime where badgers face a horrific and prolonged death purely for the entertainment of those involved.

"It is an illegal activity that is often linked to other types of crime and the police and our partner agencies will continue to target those who take part in this so-called bloodsport.“

