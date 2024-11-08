A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a 72-year-old man who was found dead at a property in York.

Police were called to the property, in Whitehorn Close, Huntington, on Monday 4 November after concerns were raised for the man, who had not been seen for a number of days.

Officers found his body inside.

Jason Holdgate, 32, and Nicola Anne Beck, 42, both of no fixed address, have been charged with murder and are due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

They are both also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

