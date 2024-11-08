A police officer who sexually assaulted a woman while off duty has been jailed.

West Yorkshire PC Jonathan Holmes, 24, was based in Bradford when he attacked the woman in October 2021.

He then tried to wipe evidence from his phone before his arrest.

Holmes was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of charges of sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.

He was cleared of attempted rape and another charge of perverting the course of justice.

Holmes was sentenced jailed for 26 months and placed on the Sex Offender Register for 10 years.

Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards directorate, said: "Holmes sought to hamper the police investigation and has put the victim through the ordeal of a trial by refusing to admit the sexual offence he committed against her. He has now been made to face justice for his actions.

“Holmes was immediately suspended from duty following his arrest. The misconduct investigation will now resume in relation to this officer with a view to him being prevented from gaining any further employment in policing upon his release from prison."

