Video from South Yorkshire Police

Two teenagers who were part of a mob who threw fireworks at police have been sentenced.

The 16 and 17-year-old boys, who both cannot be named because of their age, were part of a group who gathered in Firth Park, Sheffield, on Bonfire Night, 5 November 2023.

South Yorkshire Police said fireworks, eggs and other items were launched at officers and police vehicles and members of the public.

Police issued dispersal notices to be issued to those involved.

Both boys were seen on CCTV and bodycam footage shooting several fireworks at officers.

The pair both pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Youth Court and were given referral orders and ordered to pay costs.

A third boy, aged 15, also admitted violent disorder in a police interview and was given a conditional caution.

PC Dominic Feria, the officer in charge of the case, said: "The behaviour displayed by those involved in this incident was nothing short of disgraceful.

"Not only were officers put at risk of serious injury, but members of the public were also endangered.“

