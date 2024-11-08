Residents and businesses have been told to keep windows and doors closed after a chemical spill caused a "gas cloud" in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 11am on Friday following reports of a "chemical incident" on Quarry Court.

A spokesperson said: "This involves some chemicals which have mixed and produced a gas cloud."

People within 100m of the area have been told to stay indoors with the doors and windows shut.