Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway.

West Yorkshire Police said the girl was raped in a ginnel in the Harehills area of Leeds in the early hours of Wednesday, 6 November.

The attack is said to have happened in an alley off Chatsworth Road, near to the junction with Sandhurst Avenue.

Detectives said they are looking to identify three young men they want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

The force has released pictures of three men they are looking to locate, taken from CCTV footage.

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: "Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to support the victim and carry out enquiries into the incident.

"While it is appreciated that the images of the three suspects are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise the males as a group who were in the area around the time."Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is being asked to contact the force.

