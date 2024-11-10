A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Earl Street at 5.05am on Sunday, 10 November.

On arrival at the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described as "life-threatening".

A cordon was put in place while detectives carried out investigative work but the road has since been reopened.

