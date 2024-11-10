An arrest has been made following a mid-afternoon attack in a busy city centre which left a man with slash wounds.

Police were called to reports of an altercation in Printing Office Street in Doncaster at 2.10pm on Saturday, 9 November.

South Yorkshire Police said officers on the scene found a man with a slash wound.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and affray.

