Remembrance Sunday: Region honours those who died serving their country

One of the most seriously injured British soldiers to survive the war in Afghanistan has paid tribute to fallen servicemen and women on Remembrance Sunday.

Lance Bombardier, Ben Parkinson, from Doncaster, lost both his legs and suffered 37 separate injuries when his vehicle was blown up while he was on tour in 2006.

Mr Parkinson attended a service in his hometown and told ITV Calendar he was "proud" of how many had turned out to pay their respects.

He said: ''Nobody should forget, and look at everyone. Doncaster really has done us proud. Yes there are many, many people here. Have a look around. Look around.''

Mr Parkinson attended the Remembrance Sunday service in his hometown, Doncaster. Credit: ITV News

Veterans attending the service at Doncaster war memorial Credit: ITV News

In nearby Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, the town's surviving D-Day veteran 104-year old Fred Adamson, couldn't attend the service in person due to ill health but still marked the day at home.

On a wreath, Mr Adamson wrote a card addressed to "all my fallen comrades" which was laid by his grandson, Philip Knight, at the town's memorial.

Mr Knight said: ''He's 105 next week but he's come for several years and it's important to him. He remembers all his colleagues, all his fellow veterans.''

D-Day Veteran Fred Adamson couldn't attend in person but his grandson laid his wreath on his behalf Credit: ITV News

In Whitby, more than 1,000 people gathered to pay their respects at the town’s harbourside war memorial.

Among those laying a wreath was Alison Paylor-Lawrence, whose son Corporal Damian Lawrence was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2008.

Corporal Lawrence was one of two men from the town killed in Afghanistan. Craftsman Andrew Found died in an explosion in the Gereshk Valley in 2011.

Thousands gathered in Whitby Credit: ITV News

In Leeds, a parade of ex-servicemen and women alongside current serving military personnel was held in the city centre.

A procession of dignitaries marched from the Civic Hall to the war memorial in the city centre where attendees joined the rest of the nation in a two-minute silence.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch the parade.

Hundreds attended the Remembrance Sunday parade in Leeds Credit: ITV News

Volunteers across the region have spent weeks, and in some cases years creating poppy displays.

Leon Clemitshaw has worked to create a cascading display down the castle walls at Conisbrough Castle. The installation is made up of 12,000 poppies, all handmade from recycled bottles.

His wife, Natasha Clemitshaw, said it has been seven years in the making with the help of fellow volunteers, his mother and the sustainability team at Doncaster Council.

A display of handmade poppies has been installed at Conisbrough Castle Credit: Natasha Clemitshaw

Meanwhile, a team of volunteers in the West Yorkshire village of Kirk Deighton has spent weeks knitting a blanket of poppies for the local church.

Volunteers have knitted a blanket of poppies for the church in Kirk Deighton, Wetherby. Credit: ITV News

