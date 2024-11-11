Detectives say they have been "working meticulously to fully understand the unprecedented circumstances" of Adam Johnson's death during an ice hockey.

South Yorkshire Police issued an update as a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter was bailed again - more than a year after the incident.

Johnson, who was 29, was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers when he was hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate on 28 October 2023.

He died in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November 2023 and given bail by South Yorkshire Police.

On Monday, the force said he had been rebailed until 20 January next year.

Det Ch Insp Benjamin Wood said: “We have been working meticulously to fully understand the unprecedented circumstances in which Adam sadly lost his life.

“This complex investigation into Adam’s death remains ongoing and we are continuing to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam’s family at this time.”

Adam Johnson’s death in October 2023 shocked the sport of ice hockey. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Johnson’s death - witnessed by thousands of fans at Sheffield's Utilita Arena - shocked the ice hockey world.

In January, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since 1 January.

It followed the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision in December to mandate the use of neck laceration protectors for its competitions.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.