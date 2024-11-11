Sheffield Wednesday have strongly condemned a fan who appeared to hold up a message appearing to mock the death of former Sheffield United striker George Baldock during the Steel City Derby.

An image widely shared on social media appeared to show an Owls supporter displaying a message on their phone to taunt United fans at Bramall Lane during Sunday's game.

Baldock, who played more than 200 games for the Blades before joining Greek side Panathinaikos in the summer, was found dead in his swimming pool in Athens in October.

In a statement Sheffield Wednesday said: "The club are aware of an image circulating on social media and roundly condemn this abhorrent act. We are working together with South Yorkshire Police on an immediate investigation and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour."

The picture has received condemnation on social media from dozens of fans of both clubs and beyond.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said they were working with Sheffield Wednesday to investigate.

A spokesperson for Sheffield United said: "We are aware of incidents associated with the Sunday’s Derby fixture and will work with our counterparts at Sheffield Wednesday and South Yorkshire Police to ensure offenders are identified and penalised."

Sunday's Championship match was the first Steel City Derby in more than five years, with United winning 1-0.

