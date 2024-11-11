Rugby league legend Garry Schofield has revealed he is stepping back from public life after being diagnosed with a "horrendous" brain injury which will result in dementia.

The former Leeds, Hull FC and Doncaster player, 59, used his final column in rugby newspaper League Express to tell fans he would be unable to fulfil any further media commitments.

Schofield - a Rugby League Hall of Famer, who represented his country on almost 50 occasions - said he was diagnosed with brain damage in March 2023, but had "kept it a closely guarded secret".

He wrote: "The symptoms, which I will share with you, are horrendous. I’ve been told I will end up with dementia, so the time has come for me to walk away from the game and to concentrate on my health."

Schofield, who is from Leeds, said his problems began in 2019 when he had an unsuccessful eye operation.

"Five or six days later, it felt like my head was going to explode. I needed seven more operations and three laser procedure," he said.

Garry Schofield, left, with Australia captain Mal Meninga in 1992. Credit: PA

He eventually had to have his eye removed, but has continued to suffer symptoms including migraines, forgetfulness, anxiety and lack of concentration. His partner, Alison, is now his full-time carer.

A father-of-two and grandfather-of-three, Schofield said he had not been suicidal, but had "very low moments when I wonder if I’m a burden and whether my family would be better off without me".

"And then I snap out of it, but those moments worry me," he added.

Schofield, who played more than 500 times, including a stint in Australia, won the Golden Boot and Man of Steel during a 16-year career.

He went on to provide expert analysis on TV shows BBC’s Super League Show and Sky’s Boots ‘n’ All.

He finished his column with the words: "Goodbye, Rugby League. It’s been a hell of a ride!"

Leeds Rhinos expressed their support on social media.

In a post on X the club said: "S ad news about Leeds Rugby League Hall of Fame member Garry Schofield OBE this morning, our thoughts are with Garry at this tough time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.