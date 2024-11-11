The family of an expectant father who was stabbed to death in Leeds say his son's first birthday is a "painful reminder" that he will never be a part of his life.

Jamie Meah, 18, died after being attacked on Hall Lane in Armley, Leeds, on 31 March 2023, around six months before his son was born.

A 16-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the incident.

On Jamie's son's first birthday, detectives have renewed their appeal to catch his killers.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the attack on Hall Lane in Armley in March 2023

In a statement, his family said: "The heartache of losing Jamie is something that continues to stay with us every day since his murder.

"Today is the first birthday of his son and while this is a cause for celebration it is also, for us, a painful reminder that Jamie is not here to be a part of his son’s life, and never will be.

"Although he is just still a baby, at some point in his life he will want to know where his dad is and what happened to him, and it breaks our hearts to think about that.

"We desperately want to see justice for Jamie, and we hope that anyone who has information that could help the police investigation will think about what we are still going through as a family and do the right thing."

Three people - Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat - have all been named as suspects in Jamie's murder.

The three men wanted for Jamie Leah's murder, who are thought to have fled the country.

It is thought they fled abroad shortly after the attack and police say they are working with the Crown Prosecution Service to find them.

In April, Ranei Wilks, 23, appeared in court charged with Jamie’s murder and the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace Jeffers, Awe and Nishat and remain determined to keep doing everything we can to get justice for Jamie and his family.

"Today, is clearly a particularly painful day for them as they mark the first birthday of Jamie’s son in what are really difficult circumstances. We would urge anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to consider what the family are going through and pass that on to us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.