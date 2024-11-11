Play Brightcove video

Police have released footage showing the moment a burglary victim pinned down the intruder in his home until he was arrested.

David Timmins, 42, got into the house on Penistone Road, Sheffield, during the early hours of 2 September.

The owners realised something was wrong when a downstairs light was switched on.

They called 999 and police arrived within 10 minutes to find Timmins being pinned down on the sofa by the homeowner.

David Timmins was jailed for two years and six months. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Timmins, of North Hill Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft.

He was jailed for two years and six months.

Katie Summerhayes, the officer in charge of this case, said: "The victim of this burglary showed incredible courage in detaining Timmins before we arrived at the scene.

"Our officers acted quickly and, thanks in no small part to the victim, Timmins had no choice but to admit his guilt.

"I am pleased with the result of this case which shows we will take strong, robust action against burglars who think they can terrorise our communities and get away with it."

