A pair of robbers have been jailed after a man was dragged for half a mile as he tried to stop their getaway car.

The man intervened when he witnessed Keith Wilcox stealing a woman's handbag in the car park of Morrisons supermarket on Enterprise Way, Castleford.

Wilcox, 41, and his accomplice, 44-year-old Lisa Burgess, sped off with the man clinging to the Vauxhall Corsa they were in.

CCTV footage showed him losing his grip a short time later on Lumley Street, before the pair drove away.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and body, including a number of fractured ribs.

Burgess then attempted to use a bank card which was stolen in the robbery.

She pleaded guilty to robbery, fraud and causing injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years.

Lisa Jane Burgess, aged 44 and Keith Wilcox, aged 41. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Wilcox admitted robbery and was sentenced to 20 months.

PC Natalie Carr, of Wakefield district crime team, said: “The male victim has shown immense bravery standing up against something that he knew to be wrong.

"We all have a part to play in challenging violence against women and girls and I know how thankful the female robbery victim is for his actions.

“Burgess put this man in extreme danger by continuing to drive at speed knowing that he was holding on to the vehicle. Even with the knowledge that she had left a man injured in the road, this did not deter her from attempting to use a bank card that was stolen in the robbery a short time later."

