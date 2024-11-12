Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally attacked in a flat in Leeds.

Rhe 23-year-old was stabbed at the address in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

He was given emergency treatment before being taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said he was reportedly attacked inside the flat by three males.A search by the police helicopter led to the arrests of two, aged 18 and 16, in the Middleton area.

They were arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Investigations are taking place on Winrose Avenue and Sissons Road, Middleton, following the recovery of drugs linked to the arrests.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains in its very early stages, and we are still building up a picture of the circumstances in which this young man has been fatally attacked.

“His death, in such a sudden and violent way, is an absolute tragedy and we will be continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them, while working to get them the answers they need."

He said house-to-house enquiries were being carried out and appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

He added: “We recognise that people in the community will be shocked by what has happened and I want to reassure them that we are treating this incident very seriously and liaising closely with our district policing colleagues who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area."

