Police have made two arrests after launching an investigation into the suspected murder of a 45-year-old man.

The victim was fatally injured in an incident at the junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road, Spalding, on Monday afternoon, 11 November.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 47-year-old on suspicion of affray.

Green Lane was closed following the incident but has since reopened.

