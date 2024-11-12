A stag that entered the grounds of a school has been shot dead by police because of "ongoing dangers" to the public.

The stag was seen roaming in the grounds of Greenhill Primary School, Sheffield, on Monday morning.

South Yorkshire Police say said animal posed a "danger to pupils, staff and other members of the public."

The force said officers were advised by a deer manager and specialist vet that a tranquilliser could not be used due to a delay in the drug taking effect.

A spokesperson said: "The stag moved off the school grounds, but due to the ongoing danger to members of the public, the decision was taken to humanely dispatch the animal out of view of the public.

"We appreciate these incidents cause concern for the local community, and these decisions are never taken lightly."

Residents in Greenhill have taken to social media to express their concern over the stag being killed.

One resident commented: "I am so shocked they have shot this beautiful animal and disgusted it was frightened to death and had obviously lost its way."

Another said: "The kids at Green Hill School will be very upset. My thoughts are, why couldn't they have found a way to save him?"

But others said stags could pose a threat. One social media user said: "It is rutting season and they do become dangerous."

