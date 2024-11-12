Residents of a coastal town have called for action after tunnelling badgers caused a road to partially collapse.

Seaholme Road, in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, was closed for an initial 48-hour period after the animals damaged the foundations.Specialists then found a second area where they had been digging, meaning the closure had to be extended.

Workers have been told by Natural England that repairs need to be carried out before the start of mating season in December.

Lincolnshire County Council's highways boss Cllr Richard Davies told the Lincolnshire Live website: "Whilst the badgers are being very well accommodated, Mablethorpe road users are having to bear the brunt of some serious disruption in their area. It feels very unfair.

"The frustration with getting these badger works sorted is growing. We are working as hard as we can to restore this road so that the people of Mablethorpe can get on with their daily lives in the way they expect."

Resident Catherine Darlaston said the road closure had caused traffic problems. She said: "It's an inconvenience when I want to go to Skegness or what have you, or when the top road is closed as well.

Mablethorpe resident Catherine Darlaston

"It's caused massive disruption. I agree that the badgers were here first, but surely they can be rehomed, then it's a solution for everyone."They've had three-way traffic lights up for a long time and that got us through the summer when the bulk of the tourists were here. It's only a small road and it is difficult but these things can't be helped."Who wants to drive their car into a pothole? That's the alternative, so you've got to be pragmatic about it. People are doing their best to get it sorted but we shouldn't be brutal enough to just chuck the poor animals out."

Des Barnett has lived in the town for nearly three years and the works are taking place right outside his home. He said: "Something's got to be done with the badgers, I believe. There's no natural predator for badgers so I don't know what the answer is. I don't want anything untoward to happen to them but I'm a believer that they've got to be controlled in certain areas."The road collapsed and was like a little sinkhole. It's a dangerous corner so the work had to be done."

Highways crews hope to have the road open again by 20 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.