Police are searching for a cyclist who was seen spanking his buttocks while exposing himself as he rode through York.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was one of two similar reports of a man exposing himself half an hour apart.

In the first incident, at around 6.35pm on Tuesday, 12 November, a woman saw a man with his trousers and underwear pulled down in an alleyway leading to Amber Court. He made inappropriate comments towards her.

The second incident happened in Scarborough Terrace, Bootham, at around 7.05pm.

A police spokesperson said: "A man on a bike cycled past a woman exposing his bottom and spanking himself. He was heading in the direction of Burton Stone Lane."

The suspect is white, aged around 40, of large build and was wearing a dark top and baggy trousers.

Anyone with information, or who has experienced a similar incident, is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

