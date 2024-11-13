Police have named the victim in a murder investigation after an incident on a street in Spalding on Monday afternoon.

Forty-five-year-old Vadims Zmicerevskis was fatally injured at the junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road, Spalding, on 11 November.

O fficers attended the incident at 2.37pm and are asking for public help to piece together Vadims' last movements.

They say they are aware of potential witnesses in the area at the time and have been carrying out door to door investigations to collect doorbell camera footage.

Inspector Matt Dickinson said: "We really need all the help we can get from the public, and we’re asking you to come forward with anything at all you think might help.

"We would rather you come to us with information you are unsure of than risk not mentioning it, no matter how small you think it might be."

Thirty-three-year-old Viktors Zeglovs from Spalding has been charged with murder to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

A 47-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been bailed pending further investigation.

Police say they believe the three men were known to each other and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.

In a statement, they said: "We are particularly keen to learn more about what may have caused the altercation to take place.

"It is believed the three men had been to Aldi a short while before, between 1.30pm and 2.15pm."

